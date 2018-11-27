Magnesium Stearate Market Worth $652.7 Million by 2025 | CAGR 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global magnesium stearate market size is projected to reach USD 652.7 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Surging demand for the product in the pharmaceutical industry is one of the key growth stimulants for the market during the forecast period.

Consumption of the product in the pharmaceutical industry is sparked by an increasing demand for inactive ingredients in drug formulations. It finds extensive usage in the pharmaceutical industry as a lubricant and as binders & fillers. Another factor boosting the demand for the product is rapidly increasing application of magnesium stearate in personal care products. In the personal care industry, the product finds application as a texturizer, non-gelling thickener, and lubricant, among others. Increasing number of online platforms along with distribution channels is fueling the demand for personal care products, thereby spurring the demand for magnesium stearate.

The industry has witnessed a rapid increase in the demand from Asia Pacific, primarily in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Abundant source of raw materials coupled with low labor cost is prompting manufacturers of magnesium stearate to focus on establishing their manufacturing plants in these countries. In addition, promising growth in plastics production, especially in the region, is anticipated to drive a sizeable demand for the product over the forecast period.

China has emerged as the global leader in the market in terms of consumption and production of magnesium stearate. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry in the country has offered significant growth prospects to the magnesium stearate industry. The pharmaceutical industry in the country is also supported by government policies, notably under administrative bodies including the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA).

Browse full research report with TOC on "Magnesium Stearate Market Analysis Report By Application (Pharmaceuticals (Lubricants, Binders), Food & Beverages, Personal Care), By Region, Vendor Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

In terms of volume, the demand in pharmaceuticals application segment is anticipated to reach 146.93 kilotons by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025

In terms of revenue, the personal care segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to rising need for enhanced flowability of constituents in products.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the magnesium stearate market in 2017. It is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period. Rising disposable income coupled with increasing number of manufacturers in the region is expected to augment the market

Some of the key companies operating in the market are Kirsch Pharma GmbH, PT Halim Sakti Pratama, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Nimbasia, Baerlocher GmbH, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, and FACI SPA.

Grand View Research has segmented the global magnesium stearate market on the basis of application and region.

Magnesium Stearate Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Pharmaceuticals Lubricants Binders & fillers Personal care Food & Beverages Others

Magnesium Stearate Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



