

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose slightly on Tuesday and the dollar remained on a strong footing as investors looked ahead to a speech on Wednesday by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and minutes from the central bank's Nov. 7-8 meeting due Thursday for clues on the outlook for interest rates.



Vice-Chair of the Federal Reserve, Richard Clarida, will deliver a speech in New York City, later today with investors expecting a modestly dovish tone.



Spot gold rose 0.29 percent to $1,223.73 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.12 percent at $1,230.20 per ounce.



The forthcoming Argentine G20 meeting also remains in focus, though a breakthrough in trade deal between the U.S. and China seems highly unlikely.



In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, U.S. President Donald Trump said that it was 'highly unlikely' he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent, due to take effect on January 1.



Trump also suggested that the U.S. could slap 10 percent tariffs on Apple's iPhones and laptops imported from China.



The British pound fell against both the dollar and euro after Trump said Theresa May's Brexit agreement 'sounds like a great deal' for the EU but might hinder trade between the U.K. and U.S.



Elsewhere, the Italian government stuck with its high-spending budget plans, but left open the possibility of cutting its deficit target for 2019.



