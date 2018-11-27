Ultrasound Market to Grow at 5.9% CAGR to 2023 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The ultrasound market is projected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2023 from USD 6.3 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of target diseases, rising patient preference for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements, increasing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals, and growing public and private investments, funding, and grants are driving the growth of the ultrasound market during the forecast period.

Browse 150 Market Data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 211 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Ultrasound Market by Technology (Diagnostic, FUS, SWL), Display (Color, B/W), Portability (Trolley, Compact, Portable, POC), Application (Radiology, OB/GYN, Urology, Cardiology, Orthopedic), End user (Hospitals, ACC, Diagnostic Centers) - Forecast to 2023" https://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/896716-ultrasound-market-by-technology-diagnostic-therapeutic-2d-3d-4d-hifu-display-b-w-color-portability-cart-compact-poc-application-radiology-ob-gyn-cardiac-end-user-hospitals-academia-ambulatory-st-to-2021.html .

The major players operating in the global ultrasound market are General Electric Company (US), Philips (Netherlands), Canon Medical Systems (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Esaote S.p.A. (Italy), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Analogic Corporation (US), Carestream (US), Hologic (US), Mobisnate (US), and Chison Medical Imaging (China).

Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing healthcare expenditure across the region's major countries (especially India and China), growing public awareness about therapeutic potential of ultrasound technologies, continuous decrease in device costs (due to growing localized manufacturing & presence of global market players), rising prevalence of target diseases, & ongoing trend of device miniaturization.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Ultrasound Market by Technology (Diagnostic, FUS, SWL), Display (Color, B/W), Portability (Trolley, Compact, Portable, POC), Application (Radiology, OB/GYN, Urology, Cardiology, Orthopedic), End user (Hospitals, ACC, Diagnostic Centers) - Forecast to 2023" research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=896716 .

Study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the global ultrasound market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Based on technology, the ultrasound market is segmented into diagnostic ultrasound (2D, 3D & 4D, and Doppler ultrasound) and therapeutic ultrasound (focused ultrasound and shockwave lithotripsy). The diagnostic ultrasound segment is expected to account for the larger share of the ultrasound market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the significant usage of 2D ultrasound in women's health, availability of medical reimbursements for diagnostic ultrasound procedures in mature markets, ongoing technological advancements in the field of diagnostic ultrasound imaging

The ultrasound market is segmented into trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems, compact/handheld ultrasound systems, and point-of-care ultrasound systems. The trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ultrasound market in 2018.

Order a copy of "Ultrasound Market by Technology (Diagnostic, FUS, SWL), Display (Color, B/W), Portability (Trolley, Compact, Portable, POC), Application (Radiology, OB/GYN, Urology, Cardiology, Orthopedic), End user (Hospitals, ACC, Diagnostic Centers) - Forecast to 2023" research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=896716 .

Report studies the ultrasound market based on technology, device display, system portability, application, end user, and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the study analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the size of market segments with respect to four key regions-North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (and the respective countries in these regions).

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 34%, and Tier 3 - 21%

By Designation: C-level - 14%, Director-level - 10%, Others - 76%

By Region: Europe - 35%, North America - 32%, APAC - 25%, RoW - 8%

The ultrasound probe disinfection market is projected to reach USD 819.1 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 314.1 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 21.1%. Factors such as the increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures, rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections due to the improper reprocessing of ultrasound probes. The ultrasound probe disinfection market, by type of probe, is segmented into linear transducers, convex transducers, phased array transducers, endocavitary transducers, transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) transducers, and other probes (pencil transducers, concave transducers, and sector transducers). Some of the major players in the ultrasound probe disinfection market are Nanosonics (Australia), CIVCO Medical Solutions (US), Germitec (France), Ecolab (US), Parker Laboratories (US), Schülke & Mayr (Germany), CS Medical (US), Virox Technologies (Canada), STERIS (UK), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Metrex Research (US), and Tristel (UK) have been profiled in this 234 pages research report available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1679589 .

Explore more reports on Medical Devices Market Research at https://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/medical-devices/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http: //www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml