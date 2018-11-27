Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive infotainment OS market to post a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005421/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global automotive infotainment OS market for the period 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rising developments from niche players is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive infotainment OS market 2018-2022. The market is highly concentrated with top 3 players contributing more than 85% share in the market. However, other players also are continuously developing new solutions to make infotainment more secure and convenient for the user.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive infotainment OS market is the ability of automotive infotainment OS to act as a differentiator and medium to reduce the cost of additional features:

Global automotive infotainment OS market: Automotive infotainment OS acts as a differentiator and medium to reduce the cost of additional features

The automotive infotainment system market is witnessing high competition among automotive manufacturers owing to the need for differentiation, which has grown due to the highly competitive automotive market. As a result, these manufacturers are actively involved in the development of the infotainment system. A promising area of competition among both automotive manufacturers and automotive infotainment system manufacturers is the software or OS used in the vehicle infotainment systems.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, "Manufacturers of automotive infotainment systems are shifting toward the adoption of an architectural concept similar to a PC. In this, the functionality of the system is dependent on the main central processing unit. As a result, the OS or software used in the system acts as a product differentiator among the brands."

Global automotive infotainment OS market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive infotainment OS market research report provides market segmentation by product (QNX, Microsoft Windows Embedded, and Linux), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The QNX segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 45% of the market. However, by 2022, Linux is expected to surpass QNX to become the leading product segment, accounting for a market share of over 46%.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 42%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by nearly 5%, while APAC will see a significant increase in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005421/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com