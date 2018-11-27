As part of DesignInspire's citywide promotion, the "RetroInnovations" exhibition opens today and runs until 3 Dec at the Gallery by the Harbour at Harbour City

HONG KONG, Nov 27, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), DesignInspire returns next week (6-8 Dec) to promote design and innovation through an array of interactive exhibits, creative designs and award-winning projects. As a prelude to DesignInspire, and as part of the event's citywide promotion, the "RetroInnovations" exhibition opens today and runs until 3 Dec at the Gallery by the Harbour at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui."RetroInnovations" Showcases Hong Kong's CreativityFor the show, 19 young local design talents from various disciplines - including architecture, interior design, product design and fashion/accessories design - were invited by the HKTDC to create a series of contemporary installations under the theme "RetroInnovations" to pay tribute to and reinterpret the city's culture and traditional craftmanship. Designs, inspired by such leisure activities as tea-drinking and bird-walking, are deployed in the creative works of young designers in various art forms including ironwork, ceramics and rattan weaving. Visitors to the exhibition are encouraged to interact with the installations and experience how creativity improves living and contributes to a happier city, bridges the past and future, and helps promote a positive spirit among city dwellers from all walks of life.The project is supported by the Design Council of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Interior Design Association and the Hong Kong Institute of Architects.DesignInspire Opens Next WeekThe second edition of DesignInspire runs from 6-8 Dec at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. More than 220 exhibitors will be featured at the signature event, bringing more than 620 designs and projects that will showcase the latest design concepts and innovations from around the world. Melbourne, the Partner City for this year's DesignInspire, will feature the works of more than 100 designers from Victoria State in Australia, spanning themes that show how design interacts with Play, Making, Wellbeing, Identity, Invention and Learning. Not to be missed is a five-metre-long running baby T-Rex dinosaur brought in by Melbourne animatronics firm Creature Technology Co.In addition to global creativity, the expo will showcase hundreds of local design projects and installations, demonstrating Hong Kong's design excellence. Highlights include 10 miniature models featuring Hong Kong's unique cityscape and festivals, such as the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance and Lam Tsuen Wishing Tree; various origami paper art works, including a 50-centimetre-long dragon folded from a single piece of paper; and a live graffiti performance.Meanwhile, a series of interactive events will take place during DesignInspire to promote design and innovative thinking, such as design master talks, STEAM and design workshops and the Robot Boxing League competition.DesignInspire is open to the public, with free admission over all three days of the event.RetroInnovations RoadshowDate: 27 Nov-3 Dec 2018Time: 11am-10pmVenue: Harbour City (Gallery by the Harbour, Shop 207, Level 2, Ocean Centre), Tsim Sha TsuiDesignInspireDate: 6-8 Dec 2018 (Thursday to Saturday)Opening Hours: 6-7 Dec: 9:30am-7pm; 8 Dec: 9:30am-6:30pmVenue: Halls 3DE, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition CentreWebsite: www.designinspire.com.hkFree admissionPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/2RhHNgSAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter@hktdc, LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.