

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate was unchanged at its lowest level in 28 years in October after easing in the previous month, figures from the Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The registered unemployment rate was 5.7 percent, unchanged from September. In August, the jobless rate was 5.8 percent.



The latest rate is the lowest since October 1990, when the figure was 5.5 percent.



The number of unemployed was 937,300 in October.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the registered jobless rate was 5.9 percent in October, unchanged from both August and September. The number unemployed fell to 976,000 from 985,000 in September.



