A key factor driving the growth of the market is the reduction in battery prices. Battery prices account for a significant share of the total cost of electric bus production. The need for efficiency improvement has encouraged battery manufacturers to come up with technological advancements in electric bus batteries. For example, advancements in Li-ion batteries have not only reduced the overall weight of electric buses but also increased their lifespan when compared to buses that use conventional lead acid and valve-regulated lead-acid batteries.

This market research report on the global electric bus market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advancements as one of the key emerging trends in the global electric bus market:

Global electric bus market: Technological advancements

As the global electric bus market is still in its early stage, several manufacturers are entering the market. Additionally, the need for technological advancements is also high which is encouraging electric bus manufacturers to focus on advancements in collaboration with technology-based companies.

"Companies such as Volvo and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore have signed a cooperation agreement for an R&D program for autonomous electric buses as a drive for creating new solutions for sustainable public transport. Li-ion batteries that could be charged with the help of solar power is another technological advancement that has been made to address the difficulty faced while charging," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive manufacturing.

Global electric bus market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global electric bus market by bus type (pure electric buses and plug-in hybrid buses) and geographical regions (China and Rest of the world).

China dominated the market in 2017 with a market share of 99%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a nearly 5% decrease in its market share during the forecast period.

