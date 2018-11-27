Correction marked in bold letters below. As from November 28, 2018, subscription rights issued by TC TECH Sweden AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 10, 2018. Instrument: Subscription right ------------------------------------------------ Short name: TCT TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011984699 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 164007 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from November 28, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by TC TECH Sweden AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription share ------------------------------------------------ Short name: TCT BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011984707 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 164008 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Arctic Securities. For further information, please call Arctic Securities on Tel +46 844686100.