OIC appreciates Bio Farma's role in promoting Vaccine Self Reliance among OIC Member Countries

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delegations from Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) visited Bio Farma in Bandung, accompanied by Indonesia's National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) representatives.

President Director of Bio Farma M. Rahman Roestan said, "This is a strategic visit. We are honored by their visit to Bio Farma and they have expressed keen interest in our vaccines.

The delegation represents pharmaceutical industries and drug regulatory authorities from the respective OIC member countries. The drug regulatory authority has a vital role in ensuring that drugs including vaccines meet standard quality."

Mr Abdunur Sekindi, representing the OIC member countries delegation, said in his address that the Vaccine Manufacturing Group (VMG), a group within the OIC, has high regard for Bio Farma's vaccines.

"Bio Farma, a pioneer in vaccine manufacture, has collaborated with Arabio, a vaccine manufacturer based in Saudi Arabia. Bio Farma has also interacted with other manufacturers like in Morocco and Tunisia in sharing experience and knowledge in the field of vaccines."

"Particularly with Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Morocco and Turkey with the aim to strengthen one another in achieving vaccines self-reliance among OIC member countries," said Sekindi.

M. Rahman Roestan added, "We praise Allah that Bio Farma is one of a few vaccine manufacturers that has acquired WHO prequalification for its products. Among 100 vaccine industries globally, only less than 30 are WHO prequalified; one of them being Bio Farma, Indonesia. From 57 OIC member countries, only two countries are WHO prequalified. Apart from Bio Farma, the other is in Senegal where its Yellow fever vaccine is WHO prequalified and procured particularly throughout Central Africa and West Africa."

"Till this day, there are 12 vaccines produced by Bio Farma that support national immunization programs globally. We have distributed our vaccines to more than 140 countries. The delegation wants to be assured that the production and control process meet WHO standards. To ensure self-reliance in vaccines, we are open to share our experience and knowledge to our friends that have visited us."

In previous meeting, in Jakarta, harmonization of halal medicines among OIC member countries have been discussed among others.

Bio Farma fully supports cooperation among OIC member countries to achieve self-reliance in medicines and vaccines production.

For further information please contact: