Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Result of General Meeting
PR Newswire
London, November 27
|27 November 2018
|For Immediate Release
Anglo African Agriculture plc
("AAA" or the "Company")
Result of General Meeting
At the General Meeting of Anglo African Agriculture plc ("AAA" or the "Company") held earlier today, 27 November 2018, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of General Meeting sent to shareholders on 2 November 2018 were proposed at the meeting and were duly passed.
