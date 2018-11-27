sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.11.2018 | 13:22
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Result of General Meeting

Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, November 27

27 November 2018For Immediate Release

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

At the General Meeting of Anglo African Agriculture plc ("AAA" or the "Company") held earlier today, 27 November 2018, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of General Meeting sent to shareholders on 2 November 2018 were proposed at the meeting and were duly passed.

For further information please contact:

Anglo African Agriculture plc
David Lenigas, Non-Executive Chairman+44 (0) 20 7440 0640
Rob Scott, Executive Director+27 (0) 84 600 6001
VSA Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)+44 (0) 20 3005 5000
Andrew Raca

© 2018 PR Newswire