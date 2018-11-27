Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Result of General Meeting

27 November 2018 For Immediate Release

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

At the General Meeting of Anglo African Agriculture plc ("AAA" or the "Company") held earlier today, 27 November 2018, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of General Meeting sent to shareholders on 2 November 2018 were proposed at the meeting and were duly passed.

