

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD), a marketing solutions provider, said Tuesday that it plans to acquire Periscope, one of the nation's top five independent creative agencies by annual revenue, for $132.5 million.



Established in 1994 by Bill Simpson, Periscope was built on the success of the Simpson family typesetting and production company, which was originally established in 1960.



Periscope is headquartered in Minneapolis and also has offices in Chicago, Hong Kong and Delhi. The agency employs more than 500 people and offers a comprehensive portfolio of integrated solutions that solve business problems.



Quad/Graphics noted that the business combination will create a highly efficient global platform for creating marketing campaigns and programs - from strategy and creative through execution - across all media channels.



The transaction has been approved by both companies' boards of directors and is expected to close in early 2019.



'We are redefining the future of integrated marketing at a time of substantial disruption when clients are looking for less complexity, greater transparency and accountability from their business partners. With Periscope, we will create a truly integrated, end-to-end marketing platform that we believe will create more value than the traditional siloed agency approach that exists today,' said Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President & CEO of Quad/Graphics.



Quad noted that it's acquisition of Periscope will support and accelerate the company's ongoing Quad 3.0 transformation as an integrated marketing solutions provider that reduces complexity, and improves process efficiencies as well as marketing spend effectiveness.



