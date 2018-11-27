Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) METALLOINVEST ANNOUNCES INTERIM MANAGEMENT STATEMENT FOR Q3 AND 9M 2018 27-Nov-2018 / 13:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. METALLOINVEST ANNOUNCES INTERIM MANAGEMENT STATEMENT FOR Q3 AND 9M 2018 Moscow, Russia - 27 November 2018 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today publishes its IFRS interim management statement for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2018. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2018 ? Revenue USD 5,342 mn (+17.3% y-o-y) ? EBITDA USD 2,183 mn (+41.4%) ? EBITDA margin 40.9% vs. 33.9% in 9M 2017 ? Net Income USD 1,245 mn (+14.3%) ? Net Debt USD 3,646 mn (-10.1% compared to 31 December 2017) ? Net Debt / EBITDA LTM 1.3x vs 1.9x at 31 December 2017 ? Capital Expenditure USD 320 mn (-4.6%) KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS IN Q3 2018 Operating activities and capital expenditures ? Launch of the Roller Treatment Furnace #1 and Heat Treatment Machine #1 ?omplex at Ural Steel ? Start of implementation of fine screening technology at MGOK ? Launch of new warehouse for the storage and shipment of finished products at OEMK ? Launch of integrated financial and business management system, using the SAP S/4HANA business suite at LGOK and MGOK ? Coordination meetings with United Metallurgical Company and ChelPipe Financing ? Improvement of credit conditions under syndicated loan PXF-2017 for the amount of USD 800 mn (Tranche A) ? Partial refinancing of loan portfolio following the new 6-year loan provided by Gazprombank in the amount of RUB 18.8 bn ? Revision of the Company's outlook on its corporate credit rating by RAEX (Expert RA) to Positive from Stable, confirmation of its 'ruAA-' rating ? Revision of the Company's outlook on its long-term issuer default rating by Fitch Ratings to Positive from Stable, confirmation of its 'BB' rating Full press release is available at http://www.metalloinvest.com/en/investors/financial-results/ [1] # # # # For further information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of USM Holdings (49%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (8%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: QRT TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 6676 EQS News ID: 751727 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d0cca474f08912aeb1c54fa2d11daecf&application_id=751727&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2018 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)