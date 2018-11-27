The global medical robots market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 21% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global medical robots market will be the advantages of robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy. Robotics is an innovative technology for the rehabilitation of patients with motor disorders caused by stroke or spinal cord diseases. In the past few decades, the research on robot-assisted therapy in stroke rehabilitation has increased rapidly. Rehabilitation robots can be categorized into therapeutic robots and assistive robots. Robot-assisted therapy provides advantages such as delivering high-dosage and high-intensity training in stroke rehabilitation.

This global medical robots marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of robots to assist the elderly population as one of the key trends in the global medical robots market:

Global medical robots market: Development of robots to assist the elderly population

The need for elderly care robots has increased due to the rapid growth in the elderly population and shortage of technicians. According to the NCBI, the number of people across the globe aged 60 years and above is expected to increase from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion by 2050. Some of the countries are facing a shortage of caregivers for the elderly population. Therefore, the vendors have been increasingly concentrating on developing robots to assist the aging population.

"Around 20% of the current population in Japan is 65 years or above. Therefore, Japanese companies are focusing on the development of carebots. The carebots are precisely designed to assist elderly people. For instance, Honda's ASIMO robot is an autonomous, humanoid robot that assists elderly people by getting them food or doing other household chores. The growth in the geriatric population creates issues such as lack of healthcare centers and healthcare professionals, which increases the need for robots to meet the requirements of elderly people and improve their quality of life," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global medical robots market: Segmentation analysis

This medical robots market analysis report segments the market by product (instruments and accessories and robotic systems), application (laparoscopy, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and others), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The instruments and accessories segment held the largest medical robots market share in 2018, accounting for over 58% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with more than 58% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

