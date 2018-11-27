The global outdoor landscape lighting market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global outdoor landscape lighting market is the increasing awareness of the benefits of using high-quality and energy-efficient lighting devices. During the forecast period, the penetration of LED lightings in the outdoor landscape lighting market is expected to increase due to the energy efficiency of LEDs when compared with traditional lighting sources. LED enables effective use of lighting controls and increases savings potential. The LEDs can save more than 40% of the power consumed by traditional lighting sources.

This global outdoor landscape lighting marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of intelligent lighting as one of the key trends in the global outdoor landscape lighting market:

Global outdoor landscape lighting market: Introduction of intelligent lighting

Intelligent lighting refers to the lighting technology, which has automatic or mechanical capabilities. Intelligent lighting comprises of a programmed software along with smart LED fixtures and built-in occupancy and daylight harvesting sensors to automate the intensity and duration of lighting. It also has different wireless controls that enable lighting settings, web-based reporting of the operating patterns, and lighting use.

"The intelligent lighting technology provides several benefits such as energy and cost efficiency. Hence, it is being widely adopted by commercial users. Intelligent lighting finds applications in stage lighting and in multiple sports events such as the Olympics and Commonwealth games," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global outdoor landscape lighting market: Segmentation analysis

This outdoor landscape lighting market analysis report segments the market by application (ATG outdoor landscape lighting and underwater outdoor landscape lighting), light source (traditional outdoor landscape lighting and LED outdoor landscape lighting), end-user (commercial users and residential users), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The ATG outdoor landscape lighting segment held the largest outdoor landscape lighting market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 82% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 39% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

