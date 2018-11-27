IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced a new service that administers FIX connectivity for asset managers. The new offering enhances the managed service version of thinkFolio, the order management (OMS) and portfolio modeling (PMS) solution from IHS Markit.

By managing FIX connectivity on customers' behalf, IHS Markit helps firms reduce cost and the technical complexity of self-administering a FIX network. Together, thinkFolio and the FIX network service give asset managers a comprehensive, hosted OMS and trading connectivity solution. The FIX connectivity service incorporates the NYFIX solution from Itiviti which connects over 1,500 trading partners via a global, low-latency network.

"We are combining the robust NYFIX trading hub with our technology expertise to offer a fully managed service that facilitates direct, reliable communication between our buy-side customers and their brokers," said Spiros Giannaros, global head of thinkFolio and EDM at IHS Markit. "Working with Itiviti and other premium partners is part of how we are enhancing our thinkFolio managed service offering and responding to growing buy-side demand for comprehensive, cloud-based investment management platforms."

"We are very pleased to have been selected as a strategic partner by IHS Markit," said Philippe Carré, Global Partnership Director at Itiviti. "The new service will enable IHS Markit clients to leverage the powerful benefits offered by NYFIX, the industry standard network in terms of size and reliability. Expanding our long-standing collaboration with IHS Markit is an example of our commitment to providing leading technology and services to clients."

thinkFolio is a multi-asset class investment management platform which mitigates risk, increases operational efficiency and supports decision-making by investment managers. It is deployed as a managed service, supporting firms that want to reduce costs, maximize flexibility and achieve a quick time to market.

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions with a suite of innovative, multi-asset order routing, connectivity and trading solutions, including NYFIX, one of the industry's largest FIX-based trading communities. Itiviti merged with ULLINK in March 2018, creating a full-service technology and infrastructure provider.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

