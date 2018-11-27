Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Analysis, Market size, Epidemiology, Leading companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The NASH market will experience significant annual growth as sales increase up to USD 3,096.1 million by 2027

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is the progressive form of liver injury that carries a risk of progressive fibrosis, cirrhosis, and end-stage liver disease. It is an advanced form of non- alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), caused by build-up of fat in the liver. When this build-up causes inflammation and damage, it is known as NASH, which can lead to scarring of the liver. Scarring of the liver is a potentially life-threatening condition called cirrhosis. NASH usually comes under the category of silent diseases that has very few or no symptoms typically because it doesn't cause any symptoms until it's too late.

According to DelveInsight, increase in obesity, diabetes population will significantly increase the prevalent cases of NAFLD with the CAGR of 1.02% for the study period i.e. 2016-2027 in the 7MM. Of all the prevalent cases of NAFLD in the 7MM, approximately 19% of the population fulfilled the criteria for NASH. These cases are expected to increase throughout the study period [2016-2027], reaching nearly 47 million cases in 2027. We estimate highest prevalence of NASH in the United States, accounting for almost 50% of the total prevalent cases, followed by Japan. On the other hand, it is assessed that among the European countries, Germany accounted for the highest prevalent population, followed by Italy. Among all the 7MM countries, Spain had the lowest prevalent population.

Considering the market outlook, the number of effective treatment for the NASH increases during the forecast period, the supportive therapies (off-label) market share will start to decrease from a peak of 100% in 2016 to ~11% in 2027. Elafibranor (Genfit) will be the first drug for the treatment of NASH which will targeting the NASH Fibrosis (F1, F2 & F3) patients and Obeticholic acid (OCA; Intercept Pharmaceutical) will give competition to Elafibranor. Intercept's OCA is expected to grab maximum market share, owing to its development to target all stages of NASH (F1 to F4), except F0 and with the increasing demand for therapies to treat advanced stage of NASH, i.e. cirrhosis.

Now, there is no approved therapy for the NASH treatment. So, several companies have shifted their focus towards the development of targeted drugs with novel mechanism of action. There are some of the companies for the NASH market such as Genfit, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Allergan (Tobira Therapeutics), Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cirius Therapeutics, Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Galectin Therapeutics, Immuron, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Akcea Therapeutics and others. It can be expected that the launch of emerging therapies will fill the void treatment areas in the near future.

The report provides an overview of the disease and market size of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) for the seven major markets i.e., the United States, EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK) and Japan. This Report covers the overview, various treatment practices, and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) forecasted epidemiology from 2017 to 2027, segmented by seven major markets.

