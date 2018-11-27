The global printed electronics market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global printed electronics market is the growing demand for flexible display. The demand for products based on the flexible display technology is expected to increase due to the high adoption rate of curved display smartphones and curved TVs. Another major factor that will boost the demand for flexible displays during the forecast period is the rising applications of flexible displays in automobiles, kiosks, tablets, notebooks, e-readers, and smart glasses.

This global printed electronics marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of flexible hybrid electronic technology as one of the key trends in the global printed electronics market:

Global printed electronics market: Introduction of flexible hybrid electronic technology

The flexible hybrid electronic (FHE) technology can assist in creating phones, which can be bent, rolled, and reshaped to fit into places, pockets, and put on the wrist as bands. FHE can also create medical tools that can monitor human health and detect life-threatening conditions. It can also measure stress and sense possible faults in vehicles, aircraft, and other structures. A hybrid system is a combination of printed and classic silicon-based components, which is predominantly appropriate for use with IoT and smart labels.

"FHEs have a wide range of applications in advanced healthcare including, wearables, implantable configurations, rapid disease diagnostics, and persistent HMI. The time-dynamic deformation of the targeted tissues and soft, contoured geometries require high flexibility of the integrated electronics. The progress in manufacturing soft materials has offered an exceptional opportunity to design many types of mechanically compliant and deformable systems," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment.

Global printed electronics market: Segmentation analysis

This printed electronics market analysis report segments the market by application (display, sensors, photovoltaics, battery, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The display segment held the largest printed electronics market share in 2018, accounting for more than 56% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with approximately 50% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

