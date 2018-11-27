Nordic Nanovector ASA: Increased Share Capital Following Exercise of Employee Share Options

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An individual participant in Nordic Nanovector ASA's (the "Company") (OSE:NANO) previous share option program, not being a primary insider, has exercised a total number of 8,430 options through exercise of a corresponding number of free-standing warrants. The options are exercised at a strike price of NOK 19.35 per share. Each free-standing warrant gives the right to receive one share in the Company.

Following exercise of the 8,430 free-standing warrants, the Company's registered share capital was increased by NOK 1,686 through issuance of 8,430 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20, against payment of a total subscription price of NOK 163,120.50. Following the share capital increase the Company has a share capital of NOK 9,886,189 divided on 49,430,945 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.20.

