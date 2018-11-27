sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Nordic Nanovector ASA: Increased Share Capital Following Exercise of Employee Share Options

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An individual participant in Nordic Nanovector ASA's (the "Company") (OSE:NANO) previous share option program, not being a primary insider, has exercised a total number of 8,430 options through exercise of a corresponding number of free-standing warrants. The options are exercised at a strike price of NOK 19.35 per share. Each free-standing warrant gives the right to receive one share in the Company.

Following exercise of the 8,430 free-standing warrants, the Company's registered share capital was increased by NOK 1,686 through issuance of 8,430 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20, against payment of a total subscription price of NOK 163,120.50. Following the share capital increase the Company has a share capital of NOK 9,886,189 divided on 49,430,945 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.20.

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg,
VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Cell: +44-7561-431-762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets. Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--increased-share-capital-following-exercise-of-employee-share-options,c2684105


© 2018 PR Newswire