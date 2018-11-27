Body and Mind Launches THC Infused Beef Jerky

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (USOTC PINK: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM") is pleased to announce the company has delivered the first shipments of cannabis infused beef jerky products to dispensaries in Nevada.

Meat snacks in the United States were a $ 2.8 Billion USD category for the year ended Feb 25, 2017 as reported by Nielsen Retail Measurement Services. Roughly $ 1.5 Billion USD was attributed to beef jerky and $ 1.3 Billion USD in sales were from beef sticks.

"Las Vegas has roughly 44 Million annual visitors and cannabis infused beef jerky is a product that allows adults to consume cannabis without smoking," stated Robert Hasman, a Director at Body and Mind. "As more states move to legal adult medical and recreational cannabis there is increased interest in innovative, flavourful edible products. Our production staff perform an exceptional job creating premium distillate which is used to infuse our various flavours of beef jerky with an accurate, measured dosage of ~10mg of THC per piece of jerky. Our kitchen team have done a fantastic job working to create a host of flavours with very positive feedback from focus groups."

Body and Mind beef jerky is available at dispensaries in Nevada in Pepper, Teriyaki and Sriracha flavours.

In preparation for the holiday season, Body and Mind has launched a boxed set holiday offering. The boxed set includes three or five disposable vape pens in a contemporary gift box. Customers can choose to fill the holiday box from a wide variety of Raw Distillate Disposable Pens with award winning strains and flavours including Mandarin Cookies (89 % THC), Hardcore OG (85 % THC), Lime (86.65% THC), Strawberry (84.8 % THC), Tangerine (94.11% THC) and Guava (88.40 % THC).

About Body and Mind

BaM is a publicly traded company investing in high quality medical and recreational cannabis cultivation and production and retail. Our wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licences and holds cultivation and production licenses in Nevada and partial ownership of a production and dispensary license in Ohio. BaM products include dried flower, edibles, topicals, extracts as well as GPEN Gio cartridges. BaM marijuana strains have won numerous awards including the Las Vegas Hempfest Cup 2016, High Times Top Ten, the NorCal Secret Cup and the Emerald Cup.

BaM continues to expand operations in Nevada and Ohio and is constantly reviewing accretive expansion opportunities.

