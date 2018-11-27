MicroStrategy-Alexa Integration Designed to Deliver Faster Path to Insights with AI for Line-of-Business Users

MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced that Corporación Hijos de Rivera S.L., producer of Estrella Galicia beer and other leading beverage brands, is piloting a new voice-powered business analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) application with Amazon's customizable virtual assistant, Alexa, to simplify decision-making for its employees. With the production of more than 268 million liters of beer per year, Hijos de Rivera and its beverage brands are consumed and enjoyed in the Spanish market and across more than 50 countries.

In manufacturing, business users regularly find themselves in situations where they're unable to access a report or interpret a data visualization in order to gauge business performance. To address this, Hijos de Rivera's Estrella Galicia businesscreated a voice-activated AI application for its users to glean data from its MicroStrategy analytics platform. By implementing Alexa across the business, Estrella Galicia can drive adoption to more decision makers, who can turn to Alexa for a direct pathway to the data they need. With questions such as, "Alexa, ask MicroStrategy how much Estrella Galicia Sin Gluten we sold in the third quarter?" or "Alexa, ask MicroStrategy what my total revenue for this quarter is?," users can more easily discern opportunities to be explored and make data-driven decisions to accelerate productivity and drive out operational inefficiencies.

"We continue to drive the MicroStrategy platform not only with voice-activated artificial intelligence like Alexa, but also with the use of natural language generation technology to produce intelligent narratives that describe the analyses our employees are seeing," said Juan José Delgado, Chief Digital Officer of Hijos de Rivera. "Our business analytics strategy is a big step forward in becoming a smarter company."

In the current phase of the MicroStrategy-Alexa roll out, Estrella Galicia senior managers can gain 360-degree views into business performance by uncovering insights on daily sales volume, billing, and pricing across multiple variations of channels, shopping areas, customers, products, or brand data, as well as making comparisons to the prior year's budget. In the next phase, Estrella Galicia plans to extend the application's use to other business areas where information is needed in an agile, accelerated manner. This private skill will then be deployed more broadly once Alexa for Business is available in EMEA. Alexa for Business includes the tools to set-up and manage Alexa devices, enroll users, and assign skills -- at scale.

Hijos de Rivera has been leveraging MicroStrategy since 2010 to harness value from data assets across each team and business function, including sales, purchasing, manufacturing, logistics, human resources, and finance. Senior managers are tapping MicroStrategy MobileTM on their iPads to help analyze and manage their budget. A commercial simulator allows them to adjust production volumes and price by brand or business area, with updated values being written back to the database in real-time using MicroStrategy Transaction ServicesTM. Today, the MicroStrategy platform offers Estrella Galicia's employees, managers, and senior management real-time reporting, personalized dashboards, and AI applications to help them drive value with each decision during their work day.

"It is incredibly exciting to see our great customers, including Estrella Galicia, reimagine the possibilities of what enterprise analytics and mobility applications can do to unleash actionable intelligence across an entire organization," said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. "MicroStrategy's enterprise-grade platform can plug into hundreds of datasets and still yield one version of the truth for each user. Our common enterprise framework opens the door to innovative integrations with AI, NLG, Internet of Things, or ML technologies that, when implemented with an enterprise methodology, enables massive productivity gains and an enviable competitive advantage."

About Hijos de Rivera

Hijos de Rivera, owner of Estrella Galicia, is a family-owned brewery with more than 112 years of history operating in the food and food services business. Present in more than 50 countries, Hijos de Rivera produces, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of beverages, including beers, mineral waters, wines and ciders, and well-known brands such as Estrella Galicia, 1906, Cabreiroá, Fontarel, Agua de Cuevas, Ponte de Boga and Maeloc.

With six subsidiaries abroad, the Company has doubled its revenues to 450 Million Euros in the last five years and is poised to build on its outstanding growth as a recognized national leader and global brand.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. We provide our enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

