Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest net promoter score survey for a digital creative agency. The client is a leading digital creative agency and is known for creating award-winning content for several global leaders across industries. The foremost aim of the client was to increase their revenues and profit margins by converting detractors or the unimpressed customers into promoters. They needed a real time net promoter score(NPS) survey to understand customer experiences. They also wanted to increase their brand reach by offering customized customer management strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005417/en/

Net promoter score survey for a digital creative agency. (Photo: Business Wire)

Net promoter score is an effective way of measuring customer experience and predicting business growth. There are different benchmarks in the industry to calculate net promoter score (NPS). The first and the foremost way of comparing the net promoter score is to compare the average scores within the specific industry and then with the direct and indirect competitors. The second method is to analyze the score within a geographical region as cultural differences play a major role in influencing the net promoter score. The third and most important step is to compare your net promoter score against your own score over the last three or six months.

"Any decline in the net promoter score (NPS) is a warning for businesses that their strategies are not working, and they need to improve their customer satisfaction levels for better growth and profit margins," says an industry expert from Quantzig.

For over a decade, Quantzig has been providing solutions to 55+ Fortune 500 companies across the globe. To know how our solutions can best cater to the needs of your organization, Request a proposal today!

Quantzig's net promoter score helped the digital creative agency to convert their unimpressed customers into promoters and improve their profit margins. They identified their potential for success and formulated new services that proved to be a major growth contributor for their business. Moreover, the net promoter score enabled them to drive business value and enhance brand reach by improving their current business processes.

To know how you can leverage our analytics and BI dashboards to accurately predict business outcomes and revenues, Book a solution demo

The net promoter score engagement helped the client to:

Drive business value.

Create new market share growth opportunities.

To know how a net promoter score can help your organization in customizing customer management strategies, Get in touch.

The net promoter score offered predictive insights on:

Quantifying the specializations of organizations.

Enhancing current business processes.

To know more about the usefulness of Quantzig's net promoter score in boosting revenues,Request more information

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005417/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us