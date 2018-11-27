Elbit Systems Inaugurates a Land Systems Integration and Production Facility in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Advanced land systemsfromthe new facility are designated to cater both for Romanian demand and for export

Elbit Systems inaugurated today a new Land Systems engineering and manufacturing facility near Bucharest, Romania in a ceremony attended by senior officials and industry representatives. The inaugurated facility will operate as a production and integration center for the Company's turrets and weapon stations that are contracted in local programs and serve as a regional hub catering for demand from other countries.

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land & C4I Division: "I am happy to announce that this new site will start working immediately, fulfilling orders not only for the Romanian Ministry of National Defence (MoND) but also ones that already have been placed by international customers."

Successfully operating in Romania for over 25 years, Elbit Systems is a long-standing supplier to the MoND, cooperating with local industries and taking part in large scale programs including, among others, aircraft upgrades, various programs for the Romanian Land Forces and providing solutions to the Romanian Navy. Located near Bucharest, the new 1,000 square meter engineering and manufacturing facility is the fourth Elbit Systems establishes in Romania, significantly expanding the Company's manufacturing, engineering and employment base in the country and further extending the transfer of technological know-how to Romania.

Mr. Vered added: "This new facility is yet another step in deepening our roots in Romania. It is a privilege to be in a position to provide technologically advanced and operational land systems to the Romanian armed forces. We are proud to expand our production activity in the country and leveraging our extensive experience in providing land systems to customers around the globe to materially extend the transfer of technology to Romania, grow local employment and increase export potential."

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

