MedX Health Corp. ("MedX") (TSX-V: MDX) announces that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a consortium of Dutch companies that will be launching an easy-access skin scanning/assessment program in the Netherlands, using MedX's SIAscopy and DermSecureTM technologies. The consortium will integrate DermSecureTM with their existing platforms, which includes a suite of software applications used by a large majority of general practitioners in the Netherlands, and will build awareness campaigns through established healthcare initiatives and programs.

"The Dutch team is impressed with SIAscopy's unique scanning technology, and the ability to seamlessly integrate our DermSecureTM platform into their suite of medical software applications that are used by more than 4,500 physicians in the Netherlands makes it a natural fit," noted Scott Spearn, MedX's President and CEO. "The broad reach of telemedicine from this many potential locations, with DermSecureTM providing the highest quality tools for the assessment by a team of trained Dermatologists, and the awareness built through their marketing relationships can enable the group to meet their objective of a truly national scanning/assessment program in the Netherlands, where there is a focus on cancer prevention and early screening."

Pieter Severijns, Director of IvPG, one of the partners in this project and a company involved in programs and initiatives to improve healthcare in the Netherlands through the internet, noted "We have the ability through our programs to make people aware about the risks of melanoma, and allow those with higher risk or suspicious moles to easily access skin scanning and assessment by our top Dermatologists using DermSecureTM, through the large network of scanning centres that will be available to them."

MedX will be working during the coming months to integrate its platform with those of its partners, while physicians are recruited to include DermSecureTM and MedX's SIAscopy devices in their practices, and selected Dermatologists trained to provide timely assessment.

About MedX

MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin cancer with its DermSecure telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy technology. SIAscopy is also imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are Health Canada, FDA (US), ARTG and CE cleared for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union and Turkey. MedX also designs, manufactures and distributes quality photobiomodulation therapeutic and dental lasers to provide drug-free and non-invasive treatment of tissue damage and pain. www.medxhealth.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This Media Release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005308/en/

Contacts:

Scott Spearn, President and CEO

MedX Health Corp

905-670-4428 ext 229

Media Relations

Deborah Thompson

dthompson@medxhealth.com

416-918-9551