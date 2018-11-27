Lightbridge Corporation to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR), a nuclear fuel technology development company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 4 at 4:00 PM PST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Seth Grae, President and CEO, will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

View Lightbridge Corporation's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/LTBR

Profiles powered by LD Micro. News Compliments of Accesswire

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is a nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company develops proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. In January 2018, Lightbridge and Framatome, Inc. formed a 50-50 joint venture, Enfission, LLC, to develop, license, manufacture, and sell nuclear fuel assemblies based on Lightbridge-designed metallic fuel technology and other advanced nuclear fuel intellectual property. Enfission has the exclusive rights to this technology and is responsible for the development of manufacturing processes and fuel assembly designs for pressurized water reactors (PWRs), boiling water reactors (BWRs), water-cooled small modular reactors, and water-cooled research reactors developed around this intellectual property. PWRs and BWRs constitute the most widely used reactor types in the world. Four large electric utilities that generate about half the nuclear power in the US already advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. In addition to distributions from Enfission based on the parties' ownership interest in the joint venture, Lightbridge anticipates receiving future licensing revenues in connection with sales by Enfission of nuclear fuel incorporating its intellectual property. Lightbridge also provides comprehensive advisory services for established and emerging nuclear programs based on a philosophy of transparency, non-proliferation, safety and operational excellence. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at http://ir.ltbridge.com/alerts.cfm.

Lightbridge is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @LightbridgeCorp at http://twitter.com/lightbridgecorp.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.



For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel. +1 855-379-9900

ltbr@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Lightbridge Corporation via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529109/Lightbridge-Corporation-to-Present-at-the-11th-Annual-LD-Micro-Main-Event