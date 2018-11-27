H2O Audio Launches Waterproof Tech Gift Guides for Surfers, Swimmers, Runners, Triathletes and More

H2O Gift Guides Enable Water-loving Athletes to Enjoy Music, Improved Apple Watch Function and More In or Out of the Water

SOLANA BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / H2O Audio, the world leader in waterproof accessories , today announced a series of gift guides providing turnkey tech and entertainment packages for Swimmers, Kitesurfers, Triathletes, Runners or any outdoor sports enthusiasts - at a deeply discounted price for the holidays.

"Whether it's music, tracking fitness progress, or taking photos, smartphones and smartwatches are amazing tools for water-related activities," said Kristian Rauhala, founder at H2O Audio. "We've combined some of our most popular waterproof gear into packages designed for specific athletes, from runners to surfers, to provide a simple way to bring them a gift they will love."

To view Gift Guides for Swimmers, Triathletes, Runners, Surfing, Kitesurfing and SUPing, please visit: https://h2oaudio.com/pages/holiday-gift-guide

Included H2O Audio Gift Pack Products Include:

AMPHIBX: Waterproof, touch-enabled sports case for all smartphones

SURGE BT: High-fidelity, wireless, waterproof earphones

H2O Case and Band for Apple Watch: Patent-pending design reduces Motion Artifacts for more accurate heart rate monitoring

STREAM: Tiny, durable, Bluetooth enabled waterproof MP3 player for swimmers, surfers, SUPers and more

Sportwrap: Waterproof, High-fidelity earphones designed to stay put during the rolls and tumbles of surfing and more - with five sets of elastomer earplugs for custom fit

Swim Goggles, Cap and Belt: Important necessities to exercise and train in the pool, or in the ocean

Pricing and Availability:

H2O Audio's Holiday Gift Packs are now available for immediate shipment. Please visit: https://h2oaudio.com/pages/holiday-gift-guide to view the many options designed for specific water sports.

About Us

About H2O Audio

H2O Audio was founded in 2003 in San Diego, California just as a new era of digital music and portable MP3 players began to give people outstanding audio quality on the move. As avid watersports lovers, we wanted to extend that use to the pool and ocean. Designed by athletes for athletes, we now lead the field in waterproof headphones, MP3 players and Apple accessories, creating products with superior underwater sound.

