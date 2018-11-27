Technavio's global robotics end-of-arm tooling (EOAT) market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global robotics end-of-arm tooling market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The use of FDM and additive manufacturing in EOAT manufacturing is one of the major trends in the global robotics end-of-arm tooling marketduring 2019-2023. The adoption of FDM technology to manufacture robotic EOAT is expected to increase during the forecast period. The FDM technology can facilitate faster customization while incorporating complex components such as durable and lightweight plastics. The adoption of additive manufacturing ensures complex geometries and consolidation of design features.

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key drivers for the global robotics end-of-arm tooling market is the rise in demand for modular EOAT:

Global robotics end-of-arm tooling market: Rise in demand for modular EOAT

Manufacturers across the globe have increased their investments in industrial robots. This has led to an increased demand for robotic EOAT that can handle multiple sizes, materials, and geometries in multiple tasks without switching to a different EOAT. The vendors have been incorporating features such as servo motors and reconfigurability using multiple axis controllers in grippers to achieve modularity.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "During the forecast period, the consumer goods industry is one of the major end-users that is expected to deploy robots with robotic EOAT. Packaging is very crucial for this industry and the vendors constantly change the packaging used in their offerings. Manufacturing companies prefer EOAT that can accommodate future modifications as packaging has a very short life cycle in this industry."

Global robotics end-of-arm tooling market: Segmentation analysis

This global robotics end-of-arm tooling market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (material handling, assembly line, welding and soldering, surface treatment and finishing, and others) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major applications, the material handling segment held the largest robotics end-of-arm tooling market share in 2018, contributing to nearly 42% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 64% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

