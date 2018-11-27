Bulldog Reporter: Announcing the 2018 Bulldog Stars of PR Awards Winners

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / Bulldog Reporter is pleased to announce the winners of our 2018 Bulldog Stars of PR Awards program, recognizing extraordinary individual and agency contributions to PR and communications over the past year.

Curtis Sparrer, Bospar has received the highest honor in the individual categories - PR Star of 2018.

SourceCode Communications have received the highest honor in the agency categories - Best PR Agency of 2018.

Congratulations to our grand prize winners!

The program received a record-breaking number of entries this year, so our illustrious panel of journalist judges had their work cut out for them to select winners from entrants in 23 categories. The following agencies/companies have all earned bragging rights as a Bulldog Award winner, along with extensive promotion on the Bulldog Awards website and through Bulldog Reporter's newsletters and website. The Grand Prize winners also receives a crystal bulldog to add to their bookshelf.

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2018 Bulldog Stars of PR Awards!

Business to Business (B2B) Agency of the Year

Gold: PAN Communications



Silver: Bospar



Bronze: Jargon PR



Finalist: Magnolia Marketing Communications

Business to Consumer (B2C) Agency of the Year Gold: ASTRSK PR Silver: French/West/Vaughan Bronze: Bospar



Best Boutique Agency

Gold: Bospar and SourceCode Communications



Silver: The Agency



Bronze: Mighty

Best New Agency Gold: SourceCode Communications and Vicarious PR Silver: The Reis Group Bronze: Cheer Partners



Most Innovative Agency

Gold: Bospar



Silver: French/West/Vaughan



Bronze: Kite Hill PR

Social Agency of the Year

Gold: Neff Associates

Small Agency of the Year

Gold: Bevel PR



Silver: Vicarious PR



Bronze: KLG Public Relations

Midsize Agency of the Year

Gold: Hawthorne Strategy Group



Silver: BML Public Relations



Bronze: Jargon PR



Finalist: MIX Public Relations

Agency That Gets Results

Gold: French/West/Vaughan



Silver: ARPR



Bronze: Vicarious PR

Best Industry-Focused Agency Gold: Vested Silver: Vicarious PR and PAN Communications Bronze: iMiller Public Relations



Global Agency of the Year

Gold: Fahlgren Mortine and Matter

Leader of the Year (Agency)

Gold: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar



Silver: Rick French, French/West/Vaughan



Bronze: Neil Mortine, Fahlgren Mortine



Finalist: Jamie Sigler O'Grady, J Public Relations

Corporate Communications Professional of the Year

Gold: Christine Szustaczek, Sheridan College



Silver: Virginia Ferguson, Yum! Brands, Inc.

Investor Relations Professional of the Year

Gold: Gabrielle Wilson, Pushpay

Media Relations Professional of the Year

Gold: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar

Public Relations Professional of the Year Gold: Adam Ritchie, Carol Cone On Purpose Silver: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar Bronze: Christine Szustaczek, Sheridan College Finalist: Esther Mireya Tejeda, Entercom



PR Professional Who Makes a Difference

Gold: Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group



Silver: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar



Bronze: Durée Ross, Duree & Company, Inc.

PR Up and Comer

Gold: Saikat Pyne, Paytm



Silver: JP Cavender, SutherlandGold



Bronze: Kellie Woods, PAN Communications



Finalist: Carsen Anderson, Hill+Knowlton Strategies

PR Star Under 40

Gold: Craig Greiwe, Rogers & Cowan



Silver: Chris Huppertz, Bob Gold & Associates



Bronze: Nikki Festa, PAN Communications



Finalists: Kate Laufer Gorenstein, KLG Public Relations and Esther Mireya Tejeda, Entercom

Best PR or Communications Team

Gold: Neff Associates



Silver: VMware



Bronze: Mark's

Learn more about Bulldog Awards at bulldogawards.com and sign up to hear about updates on deadlines or upcoming awards programs. Stay tuned for the 2019 Bulldog PR Awards, recognizing only the most outstanding PR and communications campaigns from the past year. The 2019 Bulldog PR Awards will open for entries this winter.

