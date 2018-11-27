Bulldog Reporter: Announcing the 2018 Bulldog Stars of PR Awards Winners

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / Bulldog Reporter is pleased to announce the winners of our 2018 Bulldog Stars of PR Awards program, recognizing extraordinary individual and agency contributions to PR and communications over the past year.
Curtis Sparrer, Bospar has received the highest honor in the individual categories - PR Star of 2018.
SourceCode Communications have received the highest honor in the agency categories - Best PR Agency of 2018.
Congratulations to our grand prize winners!
The program received a record-breaking number of entries this year, so our illustrious panel of journalist judges had their work cut out for them to select winners from entrants in 23 categories. The following agencies/companies have all earned bragging rights as a Bulldog Award winner, along with extensive promotion on the Bulldog Awards website and through Bulldog Reporter's newsletters and website. The Grand Prize winners also receives a crystal bulldog to add to their bookshelf.
Congratulations to all the winners of the 2018 Bulldog Stars of PR Awards!
Business to Business (B2B) Agency of the Year
Gold: PAN Communications
Silver: Bospar
Bronze: Jargon PR
Finalist: Magnolia Marketing Communications
Business to Consumer (B2C) Agency of the Year
Gold: ASTRSK PR
Silver: French/West/Vaughan
Bronze: Bospar
Best Boutique Agency
Gold: Bospar and SourceCode Communications
Silver: The Agency
Bronze: Mighty
Best New Agency
Gold: SourceCode Communications and Vicarious PR
Silver: The Reis Group
Bronze: Cheer Partners
Most Innovative Agency
Gold: Bospar
Silver: French/West/Vaughan
Bronze: Kite Hill PR
Social Agency of the Year
Gold: Neff Associates
Small Agency of the Year
Gold: Bevel PR
Silver: Vicarious PR
Bronze: KLG Public Relations
Midsize Agency of the Year
Gold: Hawthorne Strategy Group
Silver: BML Public Relations
Bronze: Jargon PR
Finalist: MIX Public Relations
Agency That Gets Results
Gold: French/West/Vaughan
Silver: ARPR
Bronze: Vicarious PR
Best Industry-Focused Agency
Gold: Vested
Silver: Vicarious PR and PAN Communications
Bronze: iMiller Public Relations
Global Agency of the Year
Gold: Fahlgren Mortine and Matter
Leader of the Year (Agency)
Gold: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar
Silver: Rick French, French/West/Vaughan
Bronze: Neil Mortine, Fahlgren Mortine
Finalist: Jamie Sigler O'Grady, J Public Relations
Corporate Communications Professional of the Year
Gold: Christine Szustaczek, Sheridan College
Silver: Virginia Ferguson, Yum! Brands, Inc.
Investor Relations Professional of the Year
Gold: Gabrielle Wilson, Pushpay
Media Relations Professional of the Year
Gold: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar
Public Relations Professional of the Year
Gold: Adam Ritchie, Carol Cone On Purpose
Silver: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar
Bronze: Christine Szustaczek, Sheridan College
Finalist: Esther Mireya Tejeda, Entercom
PR Professional Who Makes a Difference
Gold: Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group
Silver: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar
Bronze: Durée Ross, Duree & Company, Inc.
PR Up and Comer
Gold: Saikat Pyne, Paytm
Silver: JP Cavender, SutherlandGold
Bronze: Kellie Woods, PAN Communications
Finalist: Carsen Anderson, Hill+Knowlton Strategies
PR Star Under 40
Gold: Craig Greiwe, Rogers & Cowan
Silver: Chris Huppertz, Bob Gold & Associates
Bronze: Nikki Festa, PAN Communications
Finalists: Kate Laufer Gorenstein, KLG Public Relations and Esther Mireya Tejeda, Entercom
Best PR or Communications Team
Gold: Neff Associates
Silver: VMware
Bronze: Mark's
Learn more about Bulldog Awards at bulldogawards.com and sign up to hear about updates on deadlines or upcoming awards programs. Stay tuned for the 2019 Bulldog PR Awards, recognizing only the most outstanding PR and communications campaigns from the past year. The 2019 Bulldog PR Awards will open for entries this winter.
