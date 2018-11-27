sprite-preloader
Bulldog Reporter: Announcing the 2018 Bulldog Stars of PR Awards Winners

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / Bulldog Reporter is pleased to announce the winners of our 2018 Bulldog Stars of PR Awards program, recognizing extraordinary individual and agency contributions to PR and communications over the past year.

Curtis Sparrer, Bospar has received the highest honor in the individual categories - PR Star of 2018.

SourceCode Communications have received the highest honor in the agency categories - Best PR Agency of 2018.

Congratulations to our grand prize winners!

The program received a record-breaking number of entries this year, so our illustrious panel of journalist judges had their work cut out for them to select winners from entrants in 23 categories. The following agencies/companies have all earned bragging rights as a Bulldog Award winner, along with extensive promotion on the Bulldog Awards website and through Bulldog Reporter's newsletters and website. The Grand Prize winners also receives a crystal bulldog to add to their bookshelf.

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2018 Bulldog Stars of PR Awards!

  • Business to Business (B2B) Agency of the Year

    • Gold: PAN Communications

    • Silver: Bospar

    • Bronze: Jargon PR

    • Finalist: Magnolia Marketing Communications

  • Business to Consumer (B2C) Agency of the Year

    • Gold: ASTRSK PR

    • Silver: French/West/Vaughan

    • Bronze: Bospar

  • Best Boutique Agency

    • Gold: Bospar and SourceCode Communications

    • Silver: The Agency

    • Bronze: Mighty

  • Best New Agency

    • Gold: SourceCode Communications and Vicarious PR

    • Silver: The Reis Group

    • Bronze: Cheer Partners

  • Most Innovative Agency

    • Gold: Bospar

    • Silver: French/West/Vaughan

    • Bronze: Kite Hill PR

  • Social Agency of the Year

    • Gold: Neff Associates

  • Small Agency of the Year

    • Gold: Bevel PR

    • Silver: Vicarious PR

    • Bronze: KLG Public Relations

  • Midsize Agency of the Year

    • Gold: Hawthorne Strategy Group

    • Silver: BML Public Relations

    • Bronze: Jargon PR

    • Finalist: MIX Public Relations

  • Agency That Gets Results

    • Gold: French/West/Vaughan

    • Silver: ARPR

    • Bronze: Vicarious PR

  • Best Industry-Focused Agency

    • Gold: Vested

    • Silver: Vicarious PR and PAN Communications

    • Bronze: iMiller Public Relations

  • Global Agency of the Year

    • Gold: Fahlgren Mortine and Matter

  • Leader of the Year (Agency)

    • Gold: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar

    • Silver: Rick French, French/West/Vaughan

    • Bronze: Neil Mortine, Fahlgren Mortine

    • Finalist: Jamie Sigler O'Grady, J Public Relations

  • Corporate Communications Professional of the Year

    • Gold: Christine Szustaczek, Sheridan College

    • Silver: Virginia Ferguson, Yum! Brands, Inc.

  • Investor Relations Professional of the Year

    • Gold: Gabrielle Wilson, Pushpay

  • Media Relations Professional of the Year

    • Gold: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar

  • Public Relations Professional of the Year

    • Gold: Adam Ritchie, Carol Cone On Purpose

    • Silver: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar

    • Bronze: Christine Szustaczek, Sheridan College

    • Finalist: Esther Mireya Tejeda, Entercom

  • PR Professional Who Makes a Difference

    • Gold: Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group

    • Silver: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar

    • Bronze: Durée Ross, Duree & Company, Inc.

  • PR Up and Comer

    • Gold: Saikat Pyne, Paytm

    • Silver: JP Cavender, SutherlandGold

    • Bronze: Kellie Woods, PAN Communications

    • Finalist: Carsen Anderson, Hill+Knowlton Strategies

  • PR Star Under 40

    • Gold: Craig Greiwe, Rogers & Cowan

    • Silver: Chris Huppertz, Bob Gold & Associates

    • Bronze: Nikki Festa, PAN Communications

    • Finalists: Kate Laufer Gorenstein, KLG Public Relations and Esther Mireya Tejeda, Entercom

  • Best PR or Communications Team

    • Gold: Neff Associates

    • Silver: VMware

    • Bronze: Mark's

Learn more about Bulldog Awards at bulldogawards.com and sign up to hear about updates on deadlines or upcoming awards programs. Stay tuned for the 2019 Bulldog PR Awards, recognizing only the most outstanding PR and communications campaigns from the past year. The 2019 Bulldog PR Awards will open for entries this winter.

About Bulldog Reporter:

Bulldog Reporter has been providing news, best practices and insights to PR and communications professionals since 1980. Filled with insights on topics critical to PR pros and communicators, including media relations, crisis communications, influencer marketing and many other topics you won't find anywhere else, the Bulldog Reporter email newsletter brings you compelling and relevant articles, plus timely updates about journalist moves and agency news so you can stay on top of your PR game. The Bulldog Awards, the only PR awards program judged exclusively by working journalists, are run by Bulldog Reporter and celebrate the best and brightest in corporate communications and public relations. Bulldog Reporter, and the Bulldog Awards, are a subsidiary of Agility PR Solutions, a provider of media database, monitoring and PR measurement solutions for PR and communications professionals.

Media Contact:

Bulldog Reporter
Richard Carufel, Editor and Bulldog Awards judge
richard.carufel@bulldogreporter.com

SOURCE: Bulldog Reporter



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/529009/Announcing-the-2018-Bulldog-Stars-of-PR-Awards-Winners


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE