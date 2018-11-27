Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2018) - Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV: LKY) (OTC Pink: LKMNF) (FRA: LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") announces the results of an on-going geological mapping survey conducted on its Fortuna Project located approximately 60 km south-east of Town of Cuenca, Ecuador.

Surface prospecting has defined a mineralized Porphyry system that displays an ovoid shape being 1.2 km long, with an estimated width of 800 metres. This structure is trending north-west and lies on the junction of two regional NNE and NW structures. Main lithologies are a porphyritic dacite surrounded by a coarse-grained granodiorite. The porphyritic dacite is of light green colour having 5% phenocrysts within a fine feldspar matrix. The granodiorite is of white-green colour containing 30% white quartz crystals, 45% potassic feldspar and 25% biotite. Both rocks exhibit strong hydrothermal alteration and mineralization (Pyrite, Chalcopyrite and Molybdenite).

In addition, two mineralized hydrothermal breccias were also mapped with abundant pyrite. The breccia consists in porphyritic clasts within an oxidized matrix. These breccias have, respectively, a minimum dimension of 400m by 50m, and 200m by 50m. Lucky's exploration team believes that this current mapping programme has defined a large-scale Porphyry system that will subject to detailed mapping in the coming weeks. 50 mineralized samples have been sent rush for assaying.

NEXT STEPS

Starting early 2019, an airborne geophysical survey will be undertaken. Improvement of the existing dirt road and trails to an all-weather 14 km gravel road will be undertaken upon social approval. Aggressive grid-style sampling will continue on Fortuna 3 as well as regional prospecting on the 40 km major regional NNE structure. Other major regional NNE trending structures observed on the property will also be mapped and sampled.

This may be followed by a drilling program later in 2019. Fortuna 3 is one of 12 contiguous concessions which make up the Fortuna Property. Virtually no exploration has been done on these highly prospective concessions. Considerable potential exists for finding significant porphyry and epithermal Cu-Au mineralization throughout the Fortuna concessions.

"Our Field teams have been doing an incredible amount of high quality effort to progress the Fortuna 3 concession. The initial indications are extremely positive and we couldn't be more pleased. We will continue to move forward with aggressive sampling and mapping for the remainder of the year," said CEO John Mears.

The Fortuna Project

Lucky Minerals holds a 100% interest in Fortuna, a 550 km2 property in the heart of a proven and highly mineralized mineral district in Ecuador but which has seen only limited exploration and has never been drilled. Evidence of significant hydrothermal alteration & breccias, geochemical anomalies and placer mining supports potential for Cu/Au porphyry systems and epithermal Au deposits similar to numerous multi-million-ounce Au and bulk tonnage Cu deposits ~40km away.

