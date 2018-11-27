

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $47.21 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $46.38 million, or $1.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $733.54 million from $710.37 million last year.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $47.21 Mln. vs. $46.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.96 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q1): $733.54 Mln vs. $710.37 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.95 - $9.10 Full year revenue guidance: $3.04 Bln



