Technavio's global rotary cutters market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005458/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global rotary cutters market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing preference for rotary cutters with cost-saving features will be one of the major trends in the global rotary cutters marketduring 2018-2022. Rotary cutters require regular maintenance of the related components and careful operation to deliver efficient performance in the agricultural field. Farmers prefer rotary cutters with energy-efficient features, which ensure reduced operating cost. During the forecast period, the focus of vendors to include cost-saving features in rotary cutters will result in increased sales.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key drivers for the global rotary cutters market is the increasing need for faster land preparation for agriculture:

Global rotary cutters market: Increasing need for faster land preparation for agriculture

The rotary cutters are an essential tool for farmers involved in seasonal farming for land preparation. The rotary cutters offer benefits such as limiting the loss of topsoil when an area is being cleared. The rotary cutters are made from heavy gauge steel components and their design ensures the reduction in equipment damage from stumps, rocks, and other objects in the field.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The rotary cutters are designed to work in tough conditions in the field for faster land preparation for agriculture. For instance, Great Plains Manufacturing offers rotary cutters with different optional features for working in different field conditions. During the forecast period, the increasing need for faster land preparation will drive the growth of the rotary cutters market."

Global rotary cutters market: Segmentation analysis

This global rotary cutters market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (spindle rotary cutters and flex-wing rotary cutters) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the spindle rotary cutters segment held the largest rotary cutters market share in 2017, contributing to over 63% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 47% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005458/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com