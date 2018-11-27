

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) announced a definitive agreement to acquire SSI Controls Technologies, the sensor manufacturing division of SSI Technologies, Inc., for approximately $400 million plus a performance-related contingent payment.



SSI is a designer and manufacturer of sensors and sensing solutions for the global automotive and industrial markets, with annual sales of approximately $180 million. SSI operates manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, USA, as well as in the Czech Republic, and employs approximately 900 people worldwide.



Adam Norwitt, Amphenol's CEO, said: 'Consistent with our acquisition strategy and assuming a continuation of current economic conditions, we expect the SSI acquisition to be accretive to earnings per share in the first year post acquisition.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX