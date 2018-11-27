sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

73,94 Euro		-1,03
-1,37 %
WKN: 882749 ISIN: US0320951017 Ticker-Symbol: XPH 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMPHENOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMPHENOL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,47
74,71
16:19
74,42
74,75
16:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMPHENOL CORPORATION
AMPHENOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMPHENOL CORPORATION73,94-1,37 %