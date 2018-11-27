

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Jozef Makuch will step down as the Slovak central bank governor on March 1, 2019, the National Bank of Slovakia said in a statement on Tuesday.



He will continue to function as the head of the central bank until his successor is appointed, the bank added.



Makuch had signaled in September that he was planning to step down ahead of the expiry of his term in 2021, to allow the government to appoint a successor ahead of the general elections in 2020.



He also told reporters in September that finance minister Peter Kazimir could be a good central bank governor.



Slovakia adopted euro on January 1, 2009 and Makuch became the governor of the NBS on January 12, 2010.



He was reappointed for a second term in January 2015 that was set to last until January 12, 2021.



