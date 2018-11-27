

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Housing Price data and Consumer Confidence Data are the major announcements on Tuesday. The investors are closely evaluating President Trumps comments on UK trade deal and his reactions to Chinese tariff war. The oil price changes are monitored by the market.



Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately lower. Asian shares finished mostly higher, while Europeans shares are trading down.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 95 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 11.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 46.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, and the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new highs for the session. The Dow surged up 354.29 points or 1.5 percent to 24,640.24, the Nasdaq soared 142.87 points or 2.1 percent to 7,081.85 and the S&P 500 jumped 40.89 points or 1.6 percent to 2,673.45.



On the economic front, Redbook data for the week will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week the store sales were up 6.2 percent.



S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Housing Price Index for September will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for 0.3 percent, up from 0.1 percent in the previous month.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index for September will be released at 9.00 am. The consensus is for 0.3 percent unchanged from the prior month.



Consumer Confidence data for November is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 136.5, slightly down from 137.9 in October.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will participate in a panel with Charles Evans and Esther George on 'Financial Innovation, the Economy, Regulation, and the Future of Payments' at the Clearing House Annual Conference in New York, NY, followed by audience Q&A at 2.30 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Ecopetrol S.A. said that in 2019 the Ecopetrol Business Group or GEE expects to invest between $3.5 billion and $4 billion, up 16 to 33 percent over the projected 2018 figure.



Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday. Chinese stocks finished marginally lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 1.13 points at 2,574.68 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid 0.17 percent to 26,331.96.



Japanese shares rose notably. The Nikkei average rose 140.40 points or 0.64 percent to 21,952.40. The broader Topix index closed 0.73 percent higher at 1,644.16.



Australian markets recovered from a weak start to close near day's highs. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rallied 56.70 points or 1.0 percent to close at 5,728.30, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 53.20 points or 0.93 percent at 5,802.80.



European shares are trading in the red. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is falling 18.44 points or 0.37 percent. The German DAX is losing 39.94 points or 0.35 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 16.28 points or 0.23 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 56.14 points or 0.63 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.29 percent.



