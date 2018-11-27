Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR) announced today that Meredith Burns, vice president of investor relations, is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, Florida on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. The company is scheduled to present at 2:50 p.m. EST. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at ir.cimpress.com and an audio replay will be available until March 4, 2019.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress N.V. or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005156/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Jenna Marvel

ir@cimpress.com

+1.781.652.6480



Media Relations:

Paul McKinlay

mediarelations@cimpress.com