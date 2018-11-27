Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the customer segmentation models that are shaping the current market.

With traditional techniques failing to cope up with intense marketing pressure, it has become critical for businesses to devise new techniques and marketing strategies. Customer segmentation is one such strategy that helps in targeting high priority customer profiles with new offerings and advertising campaigns. Companies, at present, devise customer segmentation models in a way that can resonate with the audience and make them feel that the brand is addressing them personally through their marketing efforts.

"Customer segmentation models prove are of great help in bringing multiple types of demographic, geographic, behavioral, and psychographic data into a single usable platform," says a customer intelligence expert from Infiniti Research.

Different types of customer segmentation models:

Purchase patterns

Understanding consumer behavior has become a necessity for businesses. They continuously need to gauge the shopping patterns of their customers to formulate their business strategies accordingly. Moreover, it is crucial for businesses to know what their customers are expecting from them. This helps them identify high value customers and savers to predict customer segmentation models. Also, it becomes easier for them to guide their customers to the offer, product, or service that is best suited for them, resulting in better conversions and profits. To know how our customer segmentation models can help boost revenues for your organization, get in touch with our experts.

Touchpoint engagement

Post purchase interactions usually decide the retention capability of businesses. Such interactions can take place in different forms such as visiting a website or an app, engaging with the website, and online content or personal interactions in the form of mail or message. Analyzing different customer behaviors and customer segmentation models helps in predicting the need of the particular product or service in the customers' life at that point in life. To know more about the impact of customer segmentation models on your business' revenues, consult with our industry experts.

Targetable interest and value

At present, a huge amount of data can be availed by analyzing the data obtained from social media channels, which could help predict customers' interests and choices precisely. The data thus obtained can be leveraged by businesses while fabricating customer segmentation models that address interests, cultural values, and lifestyle characteristics of the target customers. However, it becomes a challenge for companies as every ad campaign is expected to show greater response rate. To access the complete list of customer segmentation models, view the complete article here!

