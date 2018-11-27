Bindable Announces Investment Round Led by EPIC, Motive Partners and Wafra

BOSTON, SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bindable, an insurance technology company whose goal is to transform the affinity distribution of insurance, today announced an investment from EPIC Holdings, the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform, including EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, and a Wafra advised fund, in conjunction with Motive Partners, a global private equity firm focused on investing in financial technology companies.

The investment will support Bindable's continued platform development and growth initiatives. In connection with the investment, Bindable and EPIC have entered into a commercial agreement where Bindable will provide a turnkey software solution to EPIC and its program and affinity business that will enable EPIC to better engage its customers through technology, product diversification and market growth.

Headquartered in Boston, Bindable has built a premier multi-product digital platform for insurance distribution through ecosystem and affinity channels. Bindable's software enables customized partner distribution and rapid market expansion for industry leaders and brands alike. Bindable has proven itself to be a highly differentiated solution through its client engagements with leading insurance companies, financial institutions, brokers and affinity groups.

Bill Suneson, Co-founder and CEO of Bindable, commented: "We've built our platform to transform the distribution of insurance through sponsored channels and we're pleased to partner with EPIC, Motive Partners and Wafra to not only support our vision but also provide the strategic capacity to help us drive that change. We seek to enable the insurance industry to better serve customers through preferred channels and this new capital will help us realize our vision "

John Hahn, CEO of EPIC Holdings, commented: "Our investment in Bindable reflects EPIC's continued interest in investing and partnering with technology-based solutions and platforms that help us transact our business more efficiently and effectively with our clients."

Scott Kauffman, Partner at Motive Partners, commented: "We believe Bindable has created a platform that is well positioned for rapid growth, as insurance carriers and brokerages increasingly rely on digital and tech-enabled distribution solutions. I look forward to working with Bill Suneson and John Hahn to help Bindable achieve our shared vision."

Greenberg Traurig served as legal advisor to Motive Partners and EPIC in connection with the transaction. Fenwick & West LLP served as legal advisor to Wafra in connection with the transaction.Osborn Maledon served as legal advisors to Bindable in connection with the transaction.

About Bindable

Bindable is a full-stack, tech-enabled solutions provider built for modern insurance distribution. Through its MyLifeProtected and Policy Crusher platforms, Bindable offers insurance companies, intermediaries and affinity groups a comprehensive suite of digital products and software services designed to further engage and monetize their customers.

For more information, visit www.bindable.com.

About EPIC Holdings

EPIC Holdings is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform, which includes the firm's retail insurance brokerage and consulting business (EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants); programs, affinity, and MGA/MGU business, warranty and InsureTech Initiatives (EPIC Specialty Programs & Investments).

Led by CEO John Hahn and President Steve Denton, EPIC Holdings focuses on identifying and pursuing opportunities to invest in and acquire businesses across the EPIC platform. This includes expanding the firm's Program/MGA footprint, aggressively participating in the InsureTech revolution, and developing new, creative distribution ideas and concepts, while remaining focused on EPIC's vision and strategy to drive specialization across the entire organization. For additional information, please visit www.epicbrokers.com.

About Motive Partners

Motive Partners is a sector-specialist investment firm that is focused on technology enabled companies that power the financial services industry. Based in New York and London and comprised of investors, operators and innovators, Motive Partners brings differentiated expertise, connectivity and capabilities to create long-term value in financial technology companies. For more information, visit www.motivepartners.com .

About Wafra