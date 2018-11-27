American Diversified Holdings Corp.: American Diversified Holdings Corporation ("ADHC"-OTC) is Targeting Groupon.com as an Ecommerce Partner for its Expanding Line of CBD Products

CBD Infused Tea, Coffee, Energy Drink Mix, Gummies and Pain Spray Added to Product Line

DEL MAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK: ADHC) announced today that the company is targeting Groupon.com as an ecommerce partner to sell its ever expanding line of CBD products. ADHC has been rapidly meeting with manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to design a line of assorted CBD products of the highest quality and best price.

ADHC management team is meeting with Groupon.com marketing team in the next week to iron the final details of the product details and pricing. Groupon boasts over 50 million customers world-wide with over 1.5 billion Groupons sold. ADHC CBD products are especially attractive to Groupon customers as they can be easily shipped nationwide. ADHC will using multiple sales channels to offer our CBD products to consumers. ADHC will be selling products direct to consumers, partner will ecommerce companies that have an established presence on the internet and other creative and novel approaches such as GROUPON.com

Currently ADHC will be offering a variety of CBD infused products on an exciting and novel ecommerce format. Products currently include CDB infused tea, coffee, energy drink mixes, gummies and pain spray. More products will be added as the company approaches the 12.13-2018 launch date. Shareholders should stay tuned as more detail will be made public in the near future.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company's merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.

ADHC is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models.

This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's plans to change and are in no way intended to guarantee that the Company will be successful in executing its plans. common stock currently trades on the over-the-counter under the symbol ADHC. This press release in no way constitutes any recommendation regarding the securities of ADHC or its affiliates. Any person reading this press release is advised that this release should be considered in the light of all facts and circumstances regarding the business and financial condition and prospects of ADHC, and no reference has been made that this release contains all information.

Contact:

adhcinvestor@gmail.com

Tel: 858-259-4534

SOURCE: American Diversified Holdings Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529075/American-Diversified-Holdings-Corporation-ADHC-OTC-is-Targeting-Grouponcom-as-an-Ecommerce-Partner-for-its-Expanding-Line-of-CBD-Products