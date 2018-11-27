Findit, Inc.: List Your Vacation Rentals in Findit as Part of Your Online Marketing Strategy

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation offers insight into how Findit's realty platform is providing an interface where property managers and vacationers have the ability to communicate directly with one another, unlike AirBnB and VRBO who control and automate the relationship between owner and renter.

VRBO and AirBnB take a percentage of the booking revenue from the renters and listing fees from the property owners. Many property owners and renters have accepted this as the inevitable cost of doing business. However, Findit offers an alternative to property owners and renters that eliminates upfront fees to list vacation rentals and Findit does not charge a fee to the person booking the property. Findit does offer online marketing services to the property owners and property managers to increase their chances of their property rental indexing in Google, Yahoo and Bing and being shared to social networking sites that include Facebook, Pinterest, Google + and LinkedIN. This online marketing strategy is proving to be effective at getting Findit members' listings seen online without these, recurring sometime costly fees.

Until now, the smaller competitors and other sites just couldn't compete with VRBO and AirBnB's ability to get their listings seen, so renters continued to roll with the major platforms, but Findit's listings are popping up now on the first pages of Google, and at times showing up higher than VRBO and AirBnB's search results.

Instead of paying a fee like a commission back to the site, Findit members will be able to simply purchase a Findit address extension from the Findit domain at an annual rate of $79. This is not required to upload listing which can be posted for free but is recommended. The recommendation is that the Findit URL extension is the property address and or name of the rental. Once site visitors get on the platform, they will be able contact the property owner or property manager and book their stay.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W56R0RgKf8I

Peter Tosto of Findit stated "The Real Estate section in Findit poses challenges due to the competition that already exists. We have some work in front of us to penetrate the vacation rental market, but believe we have an opportunity by not following the same model that exists currently whereby the renter has to pay booking fees on top of the daily rate for the property. We have some additional development that we will be working on to bring tools to both the property owners and the people booking that we hope in the near future will make this a seamless and profitable process for the property managers and Findit and provide savings to the renters. As long as property managers list their properties on Findit they have a chance of reducing their cost when it comes to getting their properties seen in search engines and social sites to rent them out."

Findit offers a full range of listing for properties in addition to vacation rentals. The tabs are clean with a "For Sale", "Lease to Own", "For Rent", and "For Vacation Rentals" tab that you can search through by address, neighborhood, city, or zip code.

Realtors and property owners can also put in their own property or site APIs and keep up with relationships through a CRM on the Findit backend. After Expedia acquired VRBO, they made it so that the owner doesn't have direct contact with the renter and vice-versa, which allows VRBO to maintain maximum control and keep the bookings going through their platform. However, in the process, they essentially demonized the property owners and almost assuredly skew towards showing preference to the renter in the case of dispute.

Through Findit's Realty platform, both parties are able to contact each other directly. Findit is not trying to control every single stage of the process, so in turn, owners and renters are able to actually develop a relationship and rapport, ensuring both sides are happier along the way. Plus, who will vet each other out better than those involved in the actual transaction.

Findit isn't reinventing the wheel, but they are looking at what owners and renters are disgruntled about and going to work to fix these issues.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., (OTC Pinksheets FDIT) owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

