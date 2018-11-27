Jordan has taken great strides to green its energy mix. In addition to the successful implementation of many large-scale projects, small PV systems - mainly under the net metering scheme - are booming in the country.The Kingdom of Jordan's Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF) is paving the way for innovative funding schemes, by making clean technologies affordable and accessible for all. So far, it has deployed JOD 50 million (US$70 million), which not only accelerates renewable energy implementation processes, but also creates permanent job opportunities, mainly within contracting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...