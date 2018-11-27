Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 19 November to 23 November 2018

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 19/11/2018 FR0010313833 10000 87.7897 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 20/11/2018 FR0010313833 10000 85.1461 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 21/11/2018 FR0010313833 10000 84.7709 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 22/11/2018 FR0010313833 10000 84.4317 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 23/11/2018 FR0010313833 10000 83.0306 XPAR TOTAL 50,000 85.0338

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/

