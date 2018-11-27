

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPYY.PK) announced the European Commission granted marketing authorization for ALUNBRIG (brigatinib) as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer previously treated with crizotinib. The decision follows a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on September 20, 2018.



ALUNBRIG is a targeted cancer medicine discovered by ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which was acquired by Takeda in February 2017. In April 2017, ALUNBRIG received Accelerated Approval from the U.S. FDA for ALK+ metastatic NSCLC patients who have progressed on or are intolerant to crizotinib. In July 2018, Health Canada approved ALUNBRIG for the treatment of adult patients with ALK+ metastatic NSCLC who have progressed on or who were intolerant to an ALK inhibitor.



