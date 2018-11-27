Prospera Energy Inc.: Resignation of an Officer

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: PEI; FRA: OF6A) Effective as of November 26, 2018, Sarshar Ahmad has resigned as the Corporation's Vice President of Exploration and Development.

The Corporation expresses its appreciation to Mr. Ahmad for his past services and wishes him success in his future endeavours. Mr. Ahmad will continue to assist the Corporation on a consulting basis.

About Prospera:

Prospera is a Canadian natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of oil and gas properties in Western Canada.

