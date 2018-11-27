First UAE-Caribbean Cooperation Forum in Dubai Explores Bilateral Business Opportunities

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

More than 400 government and business leaders, key decision makers and investors from the UAE and Caribbean region gathered in Dubai for the first UAE-Caribbean Cooperation Forum where delegates explored bilateral business opportunities through a series of discussions, presentations, seminars, and business meetings.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation said the Forum marked a key step in bolstering UAE-Caribbean ties and building on existing partnerships such as the UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund. She added that Expo 2020 Dubai would be an unprecedented catalyst to build bridges between the two sides.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE Minister of Economy, noted that UAE-Caribbean economic relations have enormous potential for growth. He pointed out that the value of Caribbean investments in the UAE has grown significantly, rising from $22 million in 2007 to $5.8 billion by the end of 2016.

For her part, Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development described the forum as an important opportunity to unify efforts and highlight potential to benefit the community through cultural, creative and artistic partnerships that meet the aspirations of the new generation and promote cultural and knowledge exchange between the UAE and Caribbean countries.

"By bringing together government and business leaders from both regions, we can build bridges between our business communities and take UAE-Caribbean relations to the next level," said Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He revealed that non-oil trade between the UAE and Caribbean region reached $5.2 billion between 2011 and 2017 and said there is tremendous potential to increase this volume in the future.

The UAE-Caribbean Cooperation Forum was co-organised by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy and the UAE Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development.

