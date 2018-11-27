

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a definitive agreement to purchase BlueData, a provider of software that transforms how enterprises deploy artificial intelligence and big data analytics. BlueData is a privately-held company headquartered in Santa Clara.



Hewlett Packard said BlueData's software platform uses container technology to make it simpler and more cost-effective to deploy large-scale machine learning and big data analytics environments. By seamlessly combining BlueData's software platform with HPE's existing software-defined infrastructure, HPE can help customers accelerate their digital transformation by providing an all-encompassing and easy-to-implement solution for AI/ML and big data analytics.



