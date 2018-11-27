Comtrol Corporation, a manufacturer of industrial device connectivity products and the official North American IO-Link Competency Center, today announces continued embedded support for the OPC-UA protocol and now supports MQTT integration into its IO-Link family of products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005078/en/

Comtrol's IO-Link Master Family of Products (Photo: Comtrol Corporation)

Sensor control and monitoring have traditionally been achieved by hardwiring I/O data to PLC's, or connecting to network blocks, which then communicate with a PLC. This method traps sensor data needed for predictive maintenance and condition monitoring.

Comtrol has developed a method giving factories and machine builders ultimate flexibility for their applications. Sensor data can now be sent directly to an OPC Client, SCADA software or IOT system through OPC-UA or MQTT connections integrated on Comtrol's IO-Link block. Users can also simultaneously control devices from the PLC or another controller using Ethernet/IP, Profinet or Modbus TCP.

"Comtrol is excited to be able to provide direct sensor connections to IOT systems through our IO-Link Master. Customers now have a choice to bypass the PLC or work together with the PLC system. Comtrol's IO-Link technology with OPC UA and MQTT gives users access to complete sensor data without the hardware and software costs associated with PLC systems," says Bradford Beale, President.

About Comtrol Corporation

For more than 35 years, Comtrol Corporation manufactures and provides quality networking and industrial data communication products, specializing in industrial Ethernet and device connectivity. With representation across North America, EMEA, Asia and Latin America, Comtrol sells RocketLinx industrial grade Ethernet and Power over Ethernet switches, IO-Link Master industrial gateways, DeviceMaster Ethernet device servers and gateways and RocketPort multiport serial cards. Comtrol establishes solutions for a wide range of security, energy, industrial automation and traffic and transportation applications. For more information, contact Comtrol Corporation at +1 763-957-6000 or visit www.comtrol.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005078/en/

Contacts:

Jordan DeGidio

Marketing Specialist

+1 763.957.6000

public.relations@comtrol.com