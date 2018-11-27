Recognized by Markets Media for Excellence in Service Providers

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, today announced that Stacy Mallon, Director, Infrastructure and Security, has been honored for her achievements by Markets Media's Markets Choice Women in Finance awards presented at a dinner in New York earlier this month.

The winners were chosen from across the institutional trading and technology space and include buy-side investment managers, sell-side execution desks, hedge funds, exchanges and trading platforms, established technology providers, and emerging FinTech firms.

Mohan Virdee, Chief Executive and Founding Partner of Markets Media, said, "As a financial engineer, technologist, and people manager, Stacy Mallon is a perfect example of why we continue to celebrate the outstanding women who are changing the face of finance and it is our great pleasure to recognize their accomplishments and achievements." Adding, "We are delighted that Stacy was able to travel from Belfast to attend our event in New York. We congratulate Stacy and wish her well for a long and successful career."

Jen Nayar, CEO of Vela, commented, "Once more, our strategy of investing in exceptional engineers and technologists such as Stacy is being recognized by the markets we serve." Adding, "During the past year, Stacy has taken on several key initiatives including the direct management of the full global infrastructure team, bringing together engineers from last summer's double acquisitions and integrating into the Vela organization. Her strong work ethics and expertise instill a culture of collaboration, inspiring excellence, and alignment on tools, applications, and work practices across the company. This award is very well deserved and I am so proud to see Stacy recognized for her excellence."

Stacy commented, "I am very pleased to have received this award from Markets Media. I want to thank all my colleagues and the team at Vela who nominated me and have made this year such a positive experience. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees."

