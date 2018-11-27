AroCell AB: AroCell presents results from the U-CAN TK1 lymphoma study and from a comparison study between TK 210 ELISA and other assays

AroCell's Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Staffan Eriksson, presents today new preliminary results from the U-CAN TK1 lymphoma study at the International Society of Oncology Biomarkers (ISOBM) in Hamburg. The preliminary results suggest that TK 210 ELISA may be used for monitoring the effect of therapy of DLBCL patients under rituximab + CHOP treatment, and for determination of overall survival rate.

In the study TK 210 ELISA has been used for monitoring the effect of drug therapy (rituximab + CHOP) on patients suffering from DLBCL (Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma), an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma with an incidence of approximately 7 per 100 000 globally (United States National Cancer Institute's SEER Database).

At the same congress, AroCell is presenting results from an additional study which show the analytical performance of TK 210 ELISA compared to activity-based methods, e.i. LIAISON Thymidine Kinase, and 3H-dThd phosphorylation. The study is based on measuring TK1 concentration in serum samples from healthy blood donors and subjects with hematological malignancies, such as lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma.

The results show that TK 210 ELISA has similar performance compared to LIAISON Thymidine Kinase and the 3H-dThd phosphorylation assay. The study also shows that AroCell's unique Sample Dilution Buffer contributes to improve the diagnostic performance.

"The results from these studies suggest that TK 210 ELISA could be a valuable tool in the management of hematological malignancies such as DLBCL, as well as in breast cancer as previously described in Tumor Biology, 2016. While TK 210 ELISA correlates with other activity-based methods for measuring cell proliferation and disruption, it is also easy-to-use, reproducible, robust, and can be adapted to automated high-throughput ELISA platforms commonly used in clinical laboratories", says Professor Eriksson.

Professor Eriksson's presentation is available on https://arocell.com/isobm20181127

