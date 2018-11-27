Medibio Limited: Medibio Signs Insurance Company AIA Australia Ltd (AIAA) For an Exclusive Pilot Program For ilumen

SYDNEY, Australia and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --or the)(ASX: MEB)(OTCQB: MDBIF), a mental health technology company announces that it has signed an exclusive agreement with AIAA to undertake a pilot program for the latest release of its corporate health program, ilumen.

AIAA is one of Australia's leading life insurers, offering a range of products that protect the financial health and wellbeing of more than 4 million Australians. AIAA is part of the AIA Group, the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group - with a presence in 18 markets around the Asia-Pacific region.

AIAA will have access to ilumen over a six-month period for its Australia and New Zealand employees.

A unique solution for corporate health programs seeking to offer support for mental wellness, ilumen provides participants with a two-part system for checking and monitoring symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. Coupling Medibio's key biometric data and a subjective assessment, users get a 'wellness snapshot' that they can track and make improvements to over time.

Senior Vice President of Corporate Health at Medibio, Jennifer Solitario says "AIAA provides a great opportunity for ilumen. Our objective is to bring our unique mental health technology to as many people as possible. AIAA offers us an opportunity to partner with a leading organisation with a genuine interest in helping to support mental health for its people."

Damien Mu, AIA Australia & New Zealand CEO, says "AIAA recognises the crucial role mental health plays in an individual's overall health. We will continue to explore ways of improving the support that we provide to our staff, customers and partners as we strive to help people live healthier, longer, better lives."

About Medibio Limited

