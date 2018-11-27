DYSIS Medical Ltd, the developer of the innovative DYSIS Ultra Colposcope used in cervical cancer screening, announced today the appointment of Darin Hammers as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors. In addition, Michael Gioffredi was appointed as Chief Commercial Officer. Former CEO Alastair Atkinson will remain with the company and assume the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to joining DYSIS, Darin Hammers was President and CEO of Cogentix Medical which was acquired by Laborie in April of this year. Mr. Hammers' experience includes over 25 years of leadership roles in urology and gynecology organizations. Prior to joining Cogentix, Mr. Hammers was Vice President of Sales for Bard Medical Division of C.R. Bard and prior spent over 12 years with Boston Scientific in various leadership positions focused on urology and gynecology products. Mr. Hammers earned an MBA from Emory University's Goizueta School of Business and a BS in Marketing from the University of Southern Indiana.

Michael Gioffredi joins DYSIS with over 35 years of medical device experience in sales and marketing leadership positions. Mr. Gioffredi was previously President, North America for Lombard Medical Technologies which was acquired by MicroPort Medical. Prior to Lombard, he was Chief Commercial Officer for Vessix Vascular, a venture capital backed medical device company that was acquired by Boston Scientific Corporation in late 2012. Mr. Gioffredi also served as Senior VP of Sales and Marketing for Angioscore, Inc., a venture capital funded company that was acquired by Spectranetics Corporation. Mr. Gioffredi earned a BA in Business Administration and Marketing from California State University, Fullerton.

"We believe that Mr. Hammers and Mr. Gioffredi have the right leadership experience and knowledge of the U.S. medical device market to establish DYSIS as the leader in Colposcopy. On behalf of all stakeholders, we welcome them to DYSIS," said Casper Breum, Senior Partner of Lundbeckfonden Ventures. Lundbeckfonden Ventures, based in Copenhagen, Denmark, committed $25 million to DYSIS in mid 2018 as part of a plan to grow the business by accelerating U.S. commercial operations.

About the DYSIS Colposcope

The DYSIS Colposcope employs patented optical imaging and software technology to scan a patient's cervix, quantify the results and present them to a clinician in the form of an intuitive color-coded map (DYSISmap). Patients appreciate the ability to view their own DYSISmap during the examination, improving understanding and reducing anxiety.

About DYSIS Medical Ltd

DYSIS Medical Ltd is based in Edinburgh, UK and Atlanta, Georgia, USA. The Company is committed to early detection and diagnosis of cervical disease using biophotonic innovations. DYSIS is committed to becoming the global leader in automated optical molecular imaging technologies for medical diagnostic and screening applications. For more information, please visit: www.dysismedical.com.

