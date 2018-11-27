SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Recognized by SHRM for Innovative Workplace Practices with When Work Works Award

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, has been recognized with a 2018 When Work Works Award for exemplary workplace practices.

The prestigious When Work Works Award is part of the Society for Human Resource Management's (SHRM's) When Work Works project, a national initiative that helps employers become more successful by transforming the way they view and adopt effective and flexible workplaces.

The award recognizes employers of all sizes across the country that excel at offering a variety of top-rated employee initiatives such as work-life fit policies, flexible scheduling and company-sponsored events. The award goes beyond work-life programs and includes initiatives that address the additional evidence-based aspects of effective workplaces, such as opportunities for learning, a culture of respect and trust, and job autonomy.

This award is earned after a rigorous assessment that emphasizes the real-life experiences of employees and incorporates national benchmarks of employer practices from the National Study of Employers and the employee experiences from the National Study of the Changing Workforce. Two-thirds of the winning score is based on a survey of its employees.

'As our company has grown, we've stayed committed to maintaining the same sense of openness and community that we started out with,' said Alana Christou, SharpSpring's Director of Recruitment and Human Resources. 'We want SharpSpring to continue to be a great place to work for years to come, and when feedback from our employees earns us recognition like this, it's an encouraging sign that we're on the right track.'

In applying for the award, SharpSpring was evaluated on factors associated with employee health, well-being and engagement: opportunities for learning; a culture of trust; work-life fit; supervisor support for work success; autonomy; and satisfaction with earnings, benefits and opportunities for advancement.

'These organizations developed HR policies and programs to support and maintain this environment, and they are reaping the benefits with increased retention, productivity, and overall success for their investment,' said Lisa Horn, SHRM vice president, Congressional Affairs.

Additional information about the When Work Works Award and the When Work Works initiative is available online.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

